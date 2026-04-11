15-year-old detained for raping 6-year-old girl in Noida

Noida: A 15-year-old boy was detained on Thursday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Sorkha on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that the accused has been produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB).

The boy was produced before the JJB (Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the victim is a resident of Noida and on Wednesday 4pm, she was playing outside her house with the boy, who is a neighbour. The girl’s mother was at home while her father was out for work.

“The 15-year-old boy took her to an isolated place in the locality on pretext of a game, and allegedly raped her,” a police officer said.

He then left the girl at the spot and returned home. “On going back home, the girl complained of pain in her private parts. She then told her mother about the incident and the family approached Sector 113 police station,” the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint, a rape case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Pocso Act was registered at Sector 113 police station and the minor was detained on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, he was produced before JJB. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, he was produced before JJB. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Arun Kumar Gupta, JJB’s member magistrate told HT, “During questioning, the boy revealed that he sexually assaulted her while playing hide-and-seek with her. He took the minor to an isolated place next to her home on the pretext of a game. He was remanded by the JJB, and further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Kumar Gupta, JJB’s member magistrate told HT, “During questioning, the boy revealed that he sexually assaulted her while playing hide-and-seek with her. He took the minor to an isolated place next to her home on the pretext of a game. He was remanded by the JJB, and further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON