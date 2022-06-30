15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday.
According to district health officials, the boy, a student of Class 10, was fully vaccinated and recently cleared the UP Board examinations.
“The boy was ill since June 23. He had lung infection and his oxygen levels were much lower than normal. He was referred to a hospital in Meerut, where he tested positive for Covid-19 but succumbed due to his medical condition. This is the first Covid-related death since February 6,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.
Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid.
“The primary cause of her death was chronic illness, due to which she suffered severe complications. During the course of treatment, she also tested positive for Covid-19. However, we have not recorded the fatality in the chart of Covid-related deaths as it will be confirmed only after a death audit is conducted,” said Dr Gupta.
According to official records, Ghaziabad district reported 474 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including the boy who died on Wednesday. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29. Currently, there are 328 active cases in the district, of whom two are taking treatment in hospitals while the rest are in home-isolation.
Health experts said Covid cases are again on the rise in the district.
“Some of the patients have reported severe symptoms. A majority of patients have also suffered infection in the upper respiratory tract. It is vital that all precautions be taken and handwashing, wearing of mask, maintaining social distancing and following Covid-appropriate behaviour are must,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).
