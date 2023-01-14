16-year-old boy murdered in Noida, suspect on run

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Sarfabad village under sector 113 police station jurisdiction on Thursday evening. Police have identified the suspect and formed teams to nab him.

According to police, Mohan Lal, a rickshaw driver who is the father of the deceased boy, Deepak Kumar, lodged a complaint after which a case under section 302 (murder) was registered.

“Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, we received information about an unidentified person lying on the road with a stab injury near Khan hospital in Sarfabad village. He was rushed to the hospital by his family members and a team also reached there,” said Praveen Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-3), Noida.

Deepak was declared dead on arrival at the district hospital.

“During investigation, it was found that Deepak’s younger brother was playing in the locality where he got into a scuffle with another man. When Deepak intervened, the man stabbed him and fled from the spot. His 12-year-old brother could not identify the suspect,” said the officer.

“An investigation has been launched into the incident. CCTV footage in the area is being checked. We have identified the suspect as Ankit, aged around 18 years who is an acquaintance of Deepak’s as well as a resident of the same village,” the officer said.

