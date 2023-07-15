Ghaziabad: 47-year-old man arrested for raping 17-year-old girl from Ghazipur

A 17-year-old girl who arrived at the Ghaziabad railway station from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly lured and taken to a house by a 47-year-old man, who later allegedly raped her late Wednesday night.

The girl along with some locals had got off a train at Ghaziabad railway station and while she was seated there, a man came to her and started speaking to her. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the girl escaped from the house the next day evening and informed her parents, who came to the police station and filed a complaint, based on which an FIR of rape was registered and the suspect arrested.

The girl along with some locals had got off a train at Ghaziabad railway station and while she was seated there, a man came to her and started speaking to her.

“It was around 11pm. When I said I had come to find a job in Noida as I am from a poor family, the man introduced himself as a native of Bulandshahr and said he was residing at a rented house in Sector 12 in Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad. He promised to help me find a job. He then took me to his house where at night he forcibly raped me. I pleaded with him to stop but he continued his acts,” the girl said in the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said in order to make the girl feel at ease, the suspect also made her speak on phone to a woman, whom he claimed was his wife. He made the girl believe that she would be safe at his home with his wife.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The girl approached the police after seeking directions from locals on Thursday evening. The suspect had locked her in a small room after raping her.She jumped out of a window and approached the police and an FIR was lodged,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior police officers deployed team to trace the suspect, identified as Rishi Pal, who lived in Sector 12, Pratap Vihar.

“The man was arrested from Vijay Nagar T-point on Friday. He admitted that he lured the girl to his house where he raped her at night. We are trying to find the woman who spoke to the girl over phone. It was a small room where the girl was taken by the suspect and he raped her there,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).