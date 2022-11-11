18 months on, Noida Covid warrior’s family still awaits her PF earnings

Nearly 18 months after 57-year-old Dayawati died of Covid-19 at the peak of the second wave in May, her husband is still making the rounds of the health department office in Sector 39 to collect her provident fund dues.

Dayawati, a health visitor (HV or nurse) at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhangel, Noida, worked throughout the pandemic before finally contracting the infection while on the job. However, her family members said they are yet to receive her contributory provident fund (CPF) earnings and accused the health department staff of delaying payment.

“She was hardworking and showed up for work even during the peak of Covid when many others were backing off in fear. She helped many Covid patients get better, and it was the disease itself that finally took her away,” said Raja Ram, her husband.

He retired from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the couple has two children; a boy and a girl. Following Dayawati’s death, Ram handled all the paperwork and collected certificates and dues. He got the CPF challan in May last year and submitted it to the chief medical officer (CMO)’s office for payment.

“We are owed about ₹13 lakh in CPF earnings. I have lost count of the rounds I made of the accounts office. They just keep delaying the payout date. The official concerned has stopped taking my calls. My son is married but I am still responsible for my daughter. I am only asking for my wife’s hard-earned money; not any additional benefit or loan,” said Ram.

He added that though his wife died in the line of duty, the health department has refused to give compensatory employment to their children. The department also did not inform him about the orders or benefits for healthcare workers, who died of Covid while on the job.

“Days, even months, after any such benefit was announced by the government, someone would tell me and I would ask the officials. Only then would they tell me that we could claim the benefit. We got no information from the health department,” Ram said.

The CMO could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.

Medical superintendent of CHC Bhangel, Dr Yatendra Singh, said, “Dayawati was posted in Bhangel but her salary and other benefits were prepared by Bisrakh block. We have already informed the office about her case and told them to disburse her PF to Dayawati’s family soon.”