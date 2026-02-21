18-year-old dies as scaffolding of Sector 73 building in Noida collapses
Around 8 pm on Thursday, when Mohit and Jeetu were about to finish their work, the scaffolding from the third floor suddenly collapsed, police said.
Noida: An 18-year-old labourer died while another sustained injuries after a scaffolding at an under-construction building in Sarfabad in Sector 73 allegedly collapsed on Thursday, police said on Friday.
Police identified the deceased as Mohit Pal, a native of Hardoi. The injured person, Jeetu Kumar, is in his 20s and is a native of Rajasthan. The duo lived in Sarfabad.
“Around 8pm on Thursday, when Mohit and Jeetu were about to finish their work, the scaffolding suddenly collapsed. They were working on the scaffolding and fell from the third floor,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 113.
“Locals rushed the two to a nearby hospital, where Mohit succumbed to his injuries. Jeetu is currently out of danger,” added the SHO.
Police said the hospital informed them about the incident, and Mohit’s body was sent for a post-mortem on Friday.
Rakesh Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Noida), said: “No case has been registered yet. Action will be taken after receiving complaints from the family members.”
Notably, in a similar incident on February 8, two construction workers were killed and another was injured after the scaffolding structure on the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 142 allegedly collapsed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArun Singh
Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More
