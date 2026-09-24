18-year-old killed after dumper rams into bike in Greater Noida

An 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage boys were injured when a dumper allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind in Greater Noida’s Dadri on Tuesday night, police said. The dumper driver fled the spot but was arrested later, they said.

The three were travelling on a railway bridge near Ajayabpur on Tuesday night, with one of the teenagers riding the motorcycle and the other two as pillion riders, police said. (HT Photo)

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Police identified the deceased as Karan, 18, a resident of Rithori village in Dadri, Greater Noida. His injured friends were identified as a 17-year-old resident of Rithori, and a 16-year-old resident of Samauddinpur village. Police said all three are students.

The three were travelling on a railway bridge near Ajayabpur on Tuesday night, with one of the teenagers riding the motorcycle and the other two as pillion riders, police said. No helmets were found at the spot, police said.

“Our initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle came between two heavy vehicles. In the dust rising from the vehicle ahead, the riders slowed down or lost balance, following which the dumper hit them from behind,” said Neeraj Kumar, station house officer of Dadri police station.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the two injured boys fell to the other side of the road, while Karan came under the dumper’s wheels. The dumper driver left the vehicle behind and fled, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the two injured boys fell to the other side of the road, while Karan came under the dumper’s wheels. The dumper driver left the vehicle behind and fled, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police took the three to a nearby hospital after receiving a call on the emergency helpline. Karan was declared dead on arrival. The 17-year-old remained in hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday, while the 16-year-old was discharged after treatment, police said.

Karan’s family and local residents blocked Ajayabpur Road after the crash, disrupting traffic. Police said they cleared the road after calling in additional personnel and speaking to the protesters.

Residents gathered again on Wednesday afternoon when Karan’s body was brought to the area. They demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for his family and a government job for his sister. “After intervention, they agreed to conduct the last rites late in the evening,” said Prashali Gangwan, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

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Police said the 42-year-old dumper driver had been arrested and a case registered at Dadri police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions relating to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

In two other crashes in Greater Noida, a traffic constable was injured in Knowledge Park on Wednesday and a 28-year-old man was killed in Rabupura late Tuesday, police said. Constable Mohit Kumar, 25, suffered face and leg injuries when a car driven by a college professor collided head-on with his motorcycle near Sharda Roundabout. He was stable, police said, adding that the car had been seized but no case registered by Wednesday night.

In Rabupura, a truck carrying cement and concrete plunged into a roadside canal after its driver lost control, killing Shivdesh, a resident of Etah. Police did not say whether Shivdesh was travelling in the truck.