18-year-old man arrested for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Noida

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Noida, police said.

According to the father’s complaint, the suspect entered their residence while the siblings were busy playing. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the suspect was nabbed from Noida’s Sector 22.

According to Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 24 police station, the suspect has been identified as Abhishek Singh, originally from Aligarh district, who works as a waiter in an eatery in Noida.

“The eight-year-old girl’s father came to the police station on Wednesday night and stated that Abhishek allegedly tried to rape his daughter earlier in the day. He stated that his eight-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were alone at home while he and his wife were away for work,” Kumar said.

According to the father’s complaint, the suspect entered their residence while the siblings were busy playing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the suspect was known to the family, he often used to visit their home. On Wednesday as well, the suspect came to their home when the parents were at work. He took the complainant’s daughter inside the room and tried to rape her. However, the girl raised an alarm following which the suspect fled the spot,” the SHO said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) was registered against the suspect.

“The suspect was hiding at a friend’s residence and with the help of local intelligence, was traced and arrested by the police. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON