18-year-old stabbed to death in Ghaziabad, minor detained

Ghaziabad: An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy during a late-night clash near the Shaheed Nagar metro station in Sahibabad, police said on Friday. The minor suspect has been taken into custody.

The altercation followed some reels the minor had posted on social media, police said.

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Police said the deceased was allegedly stabbed multiple times during the clash, which broke out over a previous fight between the two groups.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. “The members of the two groups are residents of nearby Shaheed Nagar. Around 8-10 days ago, two men aged 26 and 22, who are friends of the deceased, had beaten up the minor suspect, who belongs to the other group. The altercation followed some reels the minor had posted on social media,” said Amit Saxena, ACP (Sahibabad).

Police said the minor was near the metro station with his friends when the group of the deceased also arrived. The groups then clashed,during which the minor, who was carrying a knife, stabbed the deceased multiple times.

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{{^usCountry}} “The 26-year-old and his friend rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. A search is on for other accomplices of the minor,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The 26-year-old and his friend rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. A search is on for other accomplices of the minor,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on a complaint by the family of the deceased, police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 103(2) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 3(5) (acts done with common intention) at the Sahibabad police station on Friday. The FIR named nine people, police added.