19-year-old Amity University student found dead in drain in Greater Noida

A first-year law student studying at Amity University in Sector 125, Noida was found dead in a culvert in Rabupura, Greater Noida on Tuesday evening, police officers said on Wednesday. The autopsy of the 19-year-old man revealed that he drowned, officers added.

According to the police, the deceased, Deepraj Yadav, a resident of Yamuna Gaur City society in Greater Noida, was reported missing by his parents on December 19.

“On December 19, the family members of Deepraj told us that their son had not returned home after college. They had last spoken to him at 6pm, when he said he was taking a bus home. After searching for him unsuccessfully, they approached us at night,” said VK Srivastava, station house officer of Rabupura Police Station.

Police officers tracked Yadav’s mobile phone location to a drain in Rabupura.

“National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed and at 8pm on Tuesday, Deepraj’s body was found in the drain, along with his mobile phone, wallet and college bag,” said Srivastava.

Officers said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental drowning. “The autopsy has found that Yadav drowned. There are no other injury marks on the body and no signs of a robbery. His body has been given over to his family. We have not received any complaint in the matter so far,” said Srivastava.

Raj Yadav, Deepraj’s father, said, “We believe our son’s unfortunate death was an accident and so, we will not file any police complaint. However, authorities should cover the large drain in the region as it is very dangerous and can lead to more such accidents.”

In a similar incident on October 15, a 22-year-old second-year student of Galgotias University in Greater Noida was found dead in a drain near the campus, three days after he had been reported missing.

