19-year-old Ghaziabad woman found dead at home, cops detain her two brothers

After a 19-year-old woman died in mysterious circumstances at her house in Islam Nagar locality of Ghaziabad late Wednesday night, police picked up her two older brothers for questioning and on Thursday said the two allegedly admitted to killing her over her relationship with a 25-year-old man they did not approve of.

Two audio clips, purportedly prepared by the woman before her death, were also widely shared on social media since Wednesday, and in one of those clips, the woman could be heard repeatedly seeking help from her male friend and telling him that the family members “have brought an injection”.

“I am repeatedly seeking help from you. He has brought an injection for me... you have to finalise the matter; things are getting complicated. I will not be able to call you further...,” the woman is heard saying in the audio clip.

The other audio clips have what sounds to be some sort of a commotion in the house and a woman crying and pleading with her brother to leave her alone. The voice of another woman can e heard telling the woman that she has brought disrepute to the family and also threatens to choke her.

Sources in the police said the two audios are likely to be related to a possible crime but they will ascertain their authenticity. The police suspect that the woman was murdered late Wednesday night and the police received information on Thursday morning from local sources

Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1), said, “The police received information about the death of the woman on Thursday morning and a team reached her house. She is aged 19 years as per identification documents. The family was preparing to cremate her but we sent the body for a post-mortem examination, which was in progress till Thursday evening. This entire procedure is being videographed. The sister of the deceased woman told us that her brothers killed the woman.”

The police are now waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

“The two older brothers of the deceased woman were picked up for questioning and they admitted that they suffocated her with a pillow. We have called the friend of the deceased, a 24-year-old man and resident of Dasna Gate in Ghaziabad, for questioning. The audio clips getting circulated on social media will also be investigated in due course. We are awaiting the autopsy report and will ask the woman’s friend to submit a police complaint,” the SP said.

He said the family did not take the deceased to any doctor or hospital for treatment if she had been ill and did not report the matter to police if her death was unnatural.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report. Two of the deceased woman’s family members (brothers) have been detained for questioning. An FIR will be registered on the basis of the post-mortem report”, said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

