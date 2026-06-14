19-year-old security guard jumps to death at Greater Noida hostel

Greater NoidaA 19-year-old female security guard died on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a girls’ hostel in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida. Police said preliminary investigation suggests she may have taken the step after a dispute with her husband.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30am at a private college’s hostel in the Knowledge Park. The woman worked as a security guard at the hostel. Police received information that the woman had fallen from the third floor of the building. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

She lived in Surajpur with her husband, who also worked as a security guard. Originally from Meerut district, she had been employed at the hostel for around a year, police said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, we are treating it as a case of suicide. There was evidence that the woman had a domestic dispute with her husband,” said Radha Raman Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman and her husband had recently got married and lived in Surajpur. Family members of the deceased woman were present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman and her husband had recently got married and lived in Surajpur. Family members of the deceased woman were present at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have informed the family members and are awaiting the post-mortem report. Further action will be taken based on the findings and any complaint received from the family,” said ACP Singh.