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19-year-old student found dead in Noida govt hospital hostel

A 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in a Noida hospital hostel; a suicide note was found, and police are investigating.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida: A 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel room in a hospital in Noida Sector 30 late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police said his roommate was in his native town, and he had been residing alone for a few days. The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. (Representational image)

A police officer said a suicide note was recovered from the spot. The deceased, who hailed from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, was residing at the hostel of the Government District Hospital, Sector 30. He was enrolled in a blood technician course and shared a room with another student.

“On Monday, around 11.30 pm, when his friends failed to reach him on the phone, they went to his room and found it locked from the inside. When, despite repeated appeals, he did not respond, they broke a glass window installed next to the door and opened the door,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

“They found him dead. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police were also alerted,” the officer said.

 
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