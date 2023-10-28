19-yr-old at G Noida high-rise assaulted by man who came to deliver milk at 6am

A 19-year-old woman at a high-rise society in Greater Noida West was sexually assaulted by a delivery executive who came to deliver milk and eggs at her doorstep at 6am, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Based on her complaint, a first information report was registered at the Bisrakh police station under sections of rape (376), assault (323), attempt to commit an offence (511), and criminal intimidation (506) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image)

The suspect, identified as Sumit Sharma, a resident of Achheja village in Greater Noida, remains at large, said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of the Bisrakh Police Station. The woman registered the complaint in this case.

“The woman was alone at home because the rest of her family had gone to Rajasthan the day before for an event. She ordered milk and eggs on a delivery app on Friday morning, and the delivery executive arrived at 6am to deliver the groceries. When she opened the door, he forced himself inside and attempted to rape her,” said SHO Rajpoot.

“The suspect hit the woman when she resisted. However, she screamed and raised the alarm, and the suspect fled the scene. The woman then called her family members and the police. A police team arrived on the scene and took a written complaint from her,” SHO Rajpoot added.

“CCTV camera footage shows the delivery executive entering and exiting the society. He is at large because he was not found at his residence,” said the officer.

The incident occurred at one of the most prominent high-rise societies in Greater Noida West, with approximately 10,000 flats. Residents said the incident has shaken them.

“Even though each delivery executive’s entry and exit is recorded at the society gate, it is worrisome that residents are still unsafe. We have told our children not to open gates for delivery executives, and if they are alone at home, to tell the executives to leave the packages at the door. Security guards cannot ensure security at each house, so we have decided to be more vigilant,” said Ranjana Bhardwaj, a resident of the society where the incident occurred.

