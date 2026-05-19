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2 accused in Noida workers' protest case to remain in jail: SC

2 accused in Noida workers' protest case to remain in jail: SC

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Law has to take its course, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while directing that the two men arrested in connection with inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest in Noida last month will continue to remain in judicial custody.

2 accused in Noida workers' protest case to remain in jail: SC

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan interacted with the accused, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, who were produced before the court pursuant to its May 15 order.

"Pending further consideration of the matter, we direct the judicial custody of the two persons, Aditya Anand and Rupesh Roy, to continue," the court said, adding that pendency of the petition will not come in the way to seek relief in accordance with law.

The apex court directed the accused to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Aditya Anand's brother Keshaw Anand alleging torture by Uttar Pradesh Police officials.

In a related case, the bench issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the preventive detention of journalist Satyam Verma in connection with the Noida workers' protest case.

 
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