2 arrested after sugarcane juice dispute turns violent

Noida: Two people were arrested after a group of men at a shop assaulted each other in full public view over sugarcane juice in Noida’s Sector 76 on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Sector 113 police station.

When the shopkeeper brought the juice, the person who placed the order refused to accept it saying it wasn’t what he had ordered for, and thus cancelled the order, said Pramod Kumar, SHO, Sector 113 police station. (Representational image)

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Police said that around 9pm, they received information from some locals that a group of men were assaulting each other with sugarcane outside a high-rise society. A team rushed to the spot and brought the law and order situation under control.

“On visiting the spot, it was revealed that some unidentified people had ordered sugarcane juice without ice. When the shopkeeper brought the juice, the person who placed the order refused to accept it saying it wasn’t what he had ordered for, and thus cancelled the order,” said Pramod Kumar, SHO, Sector 113 police station.

“A dispute took place after the shopkeeper protested the cancellation of the order. Soon, both sides started assaulting each other with sugarcanes,” he added.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media, showed 10 to 15 people assaulting each other in the middle of the road. The video was reportedly captured by a local resident from a nearby high-rise building.

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{{^usCountry}} However, HT could not identify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, HT could not identify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that, taking cognisance of the incident, a case of assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the police station, and two men in their 20s were arrested. “Efforts are underway to identify the others and arrest them,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that, taking cognisance of the incident, a case of assault under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the police station, and two men in their 20s were arrested. “Efforts are underway to identify the others and arrest them,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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