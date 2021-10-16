2 arrested in Noida for impersonating candidate in SSC multi-tasking exam

Police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly impersonating as a candidate in the staff selection commission (SSC - Multitasking) examination held at a centre in Noida Sector 62. The actual candidate has also been arrested, said officials on Friday.

The suspects -- identified as Rahul Raj (24) and Deepak Kumar (23) -- are residents of Bihar’s Bhabhua and Rajasthan’s Alwar, respectively. Raj was appearing on behalf of Deepak, according to the police.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 58 police station, said, “Deepak had registered himself as a candidate, but Rahul was going to appear on his behalf. The two suspects had entered the examination hall with admit cards having the name of Deepak. They had planned that Deepak would give his finger prints and Rahul would appear for the exam on his behalf. But the invigilator spotted them with the same admit card and informed the police,” he said.

Police arrested Deepak with his original Aadhaar card, and Rahul was carrying Deepak’s forged Aadhaar card. During interrogation, the two suspects told police that they became friends while studying together in Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi. “Rahul is relatively good in studies and he had promised to clear the exam for ₹1 lakh,” said SHO Kumar.

A case has been registered against the duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and sections 3, 6,9 and 10 of Uttar Pradesh Public Exam (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

“The two suspects will be produced before a court, and sent to judicial custody on Saturday,” said SHO Kumar.