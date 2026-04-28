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2 booked under SC/ST Act after assaulted Loni transporter dies

According to police, the deceased was a local transporter in the Bagh Ranap Colony. He had gone to a nearby godown, whose owner had called him on Saturday to ferry some goods, his family told police.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Two men along with others unidentified were booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among other charges, on Sunday after a 32-year-old man succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained when the accused thrashed him with rods and sticks at a godown in Loni on Saturday.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR at Loni police station on Sunday under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Representational image)

According to police, the deceased was Sonu Singh, a local transporter in the Bagh Ranap Colony. He had gone to a nearby godown, whose owner had called him on Saturday to ferry some goods, his family told police.

“My son was assaulted by several men with rods and sticks, following some altercation. He suffered severe injuries and died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday. The men also hurled casteist remarks at my son and thrashed him,” Charan Singh, the deceased’s father, said in the FIR.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR at Loni police station on Sunday under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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