2 booked under SC/ST Act after assaulted Loni transporter dies

Two men along with others unidentified were booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, among other charges, on Sunday after a 32-year-old man succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained when the accused thrashed him with rods and sticks at a godown in Loni on Saturday.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR at Loni police station on Sunday under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Representational image)

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According to police, the deceased was Sonu Singh, a local transporter in the Bagh Ranap Colony. He had gone to a nearby godown, whose owner had called him on Saturday to ferry some goods, his family told police.

“My son was assaulted by several men with rods and sticks, following some altercation. He suffered severe injuries and died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday. The men also hurled casteist remarks at my son and thrashed him,” Charan Singh, the deceased’s father, said in the FIR.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR at Loni police station on Sunday under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR names two men and several others as unidentified. All are currently on the run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR names two men and several others as unidentified. All are currently on the run. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Loni said the fight started between two other men, both of whom claimed ownership of the godown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Loni said the fight started between two other men, both of whom claimed ownership of the godown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One of them got angry when Singh entered the godown, leading to an altercation and then the assault. Later, Singh went home and told the family about the incident. His health condition was normal on Saturday, and suddenly deteriorated on Sunday. His family rushed him to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed during treatment. We have registered an FIR, and teams have been formed to trace the absconding suspects,” the ACP told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of them got angry when Singh entered the godown, leading to an altercation and then the assault. Later, Singh went home and told the family about the incident. His health condition was normal on Saturday, and suddenly deteriorated on Sunday. His family rushed him to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed during treatment. We have registered an FIR, and teams have been formed to trace the absconding suspects,” the ACP told HT. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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