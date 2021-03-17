2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida

Noida: The Greater Noida police arrested two cattle smugglers on Tuesday night after an encounter in the Knowledge Park area. The suspects were identified as Chaman, 25, and Nazim, 26 — both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The police had got a tip-off about the suspects’ movement near Jaypee Aman in Sector 151, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“When a police team from the Knowledge Park police station signalled the suspects to stop their Honda City car near Jaypee Aman, the suspects opened fire at them and tried to escape,” Singh said.

The police team chased the suspects and stopped them. “During the exchange of fire, Chaman suffered an injury in the leg, while Nazim managed to escape. Nazim was later arrested during a combing exercise,” the DCP added.

Chaman and Nazim have admitted to their involvement in cattle smuggling in the area. They were wanted in six cases of cattle smuggling, registered under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. Earlier, the Noida police had announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for their arrest.

Police have recovered a country-made gun, a rope, a knife, and sedatives from their possession. “They were produced before a court, and sent to judicial custody,” Singh said.

Greater Noida: Man held for robbing people at gunpoint on pretext of giving lift

The Expressway police arrested a man, 30, following an encounter in Noida. The suspect, identified as Vikas, is a member of a gang that allegedly robbed people at gunpoint on the pretext of giving lifts, police said.

Five other members of the gang were nabbed on March 14.

Vikas, a resident of Khoda in Uttar Pradesh, who had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head.

“We had received a tip-off about his movement in the area. A police team stopped three men travelling in a car without a number plate, near the Jaypee Cut around 2 pm on Wednesday. They opened fire at the police and tried to escape. One of them was injured in a retaliatory firing and was arrested, while the other two managed to escape. Police have seized the vehicle,” said Yatendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station.

Vikas was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.