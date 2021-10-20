2 held in Noida for snatching mobile phones

Two people, who allegedly snatched mobile phones and sold them to prospective buyers at cheap rates, were arrested in Noida on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as Sachin Sharma (25), and Sunny Kumar (26) -- both residents of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Sector 58 police station, said police received information about the movement of suspects in Sector 60. “A police team reached the spot and found the two suspects riding a motorcycle. The police team stopped them for checking and found five stolen mobile phones and ₹700 cash with them,” said Kumar.

According to police, the suspects revealed that they had stolen the motorcycle from Noida two months ago and fixed a doctored number plate on it.

Kumar said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they roamed around the city and snatched mobile phones, which they then sold for cheap to other people. “We have found at least five cases, where the suspects snatched the mobile phones,” he said.

The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.