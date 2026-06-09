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2 injured in Indirapuram hit-and-run, FIR filed

Two men were injured by a speeding car in Ghaziabad. The driver fled; police are investigating and have registered a case against the unidentified driver.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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GhaziabadTwo men were injured after a speeding car hit them in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The two were standing on the roadside near Indirapuram when the incident happened. (HT Archive)
The two were standing on the roadside near Indirapuram when the incident happened. (HT Archive)

The two were standing on the roadside near Indirapuram when the incident happened. A case was registered against the unidentified driver at Indirapuram police station on Sunday, police added.

A purported video of the incident, recorded on the dash camera of a car, went viral on social media on Monday.

The victim, Ananya Verma, in his 20s and a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, said that on June 4 at around 11:06 pm, he and his friend Pulkit Shrivastava, in his 20 and a resident of Hamirpur, were at a shop when a Delhi-registered Maruti Suzuki XL6 hit Shrivastava.

“My friend collapsed on the ground. He got four stitches on his head and two on hand. The driver fled the spot after the incident,” said Verma, who also sustained injuries.

Shrivastava was rushed to a nearby hospital and doctors have advised him a month’s rest.

“My friend had recently joined a job. His mobile phone, worth 1.28 lakh, was also damaged,” added Verma.

 
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