21 caught stealing electricity across GB Nagar

NOIDA: At least 21 individuals were caught stealing a combined electricity load of 53.54 kiloWatt (kW) across Gautam Budh Nagar during two joint enforcement drives on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

The raids targeted areas fed by the 33/11 kV substations at Bankapur and Bishnoli. (Photo for representation)

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The raids, jointly conducted by two teams from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), targeted areas fed by the 33/11 kV substations at Bankapur and Bishnoli.

In the first operation, an enforcement team conducted early morning checks in Kanpur village within the Rabupura police station limits. “A total of 12 premises were found involved in electricity theft during the inspection,” an official said.

Those identified include Rahul (2kW), Satpal (2kW), Ganga Sharan (4.61kW), Vipin (4.46kW), Satish (4.67kW), Prempal (2kW), Dinesh (2kW), Yashpal (2kW), Kanhaiya (3.19kW), Sheelu (1.53kW), Rishipal (5.99kW), and Sameer (2.15kW).

In a second operation, a team led by PVVNL assistant engineer (raid) Ajit Kumar, carried out checks in Shri Ji Villa, Vayu Enclave, and Sahara City within the Dadri police station limits. “Nine more cases of unauthorised electricity use were detected in this phase,” the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused in this cluster include Seema (1.2kW), Shivam Soni (2.7kW), Priyanka Mishra (1.5kW), Girish Chandra (2kW), Rekha (2kW), Varsha Kumari (1.5kW), Seema Rai (2kW), Rita (2kW), and Narendra (2kW). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused in this cluster include Seema (1.2kW), Shivam Soni (2.7kW), Priyanka Mishra (1.5kW), Girish Chandra (2kW), Rekha (2kW), Varsha Kumari (1.5kW), Seema Rai (2kW), Rita (2kW), and Narendra (2kW). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All 21 premises were found using electricity illegally, with a combined connected load of 53.542kW. Legal action is being initiated against the accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Cases will soon be registered at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All 21 premises were found using electricity illegally, with a combined connected load of 53.542kW. Legal action is being initiated against the accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Cases will soon be registered at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Executive engineer Kumar, from Noida’s urban electricity distribution division (raid), said strict action will be taken against those involved and enforcement drives will continue in high-loss areas to reduce revenue leakage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Executive engineer Kumar, from Noida’s urban electricity distribution division (raid), said strict action will be taken against those involved and enforcement drives will continue in high-loss areas to reduce revenue leakage. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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