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21 caught stealing electricity across GB Nagar

In Noida, 21 individuals were caught stealing 53.54 kW of electricity during joint enforcement raids by UPPCL and PVVNL, with legal action underway.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: At least 21 individuals were caught stealing a combined electricity load of 53.54 kiloWatt (kW) across Gautam Budh Nagar during two joint enforcement drives on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

The raids targeted areas fed by the 33/11 kV substations at Bankapur and Bishnoli. (Photo for representation)

The raids, jointly conducted by two teams from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), targeted areas fed by the 33/11 kV substations at Bankapur and Bishnoli.

In the first operation, an enforcement team conducted early morning checks in Kanpur village within the Rabupura police station limits. “A total of 12 premises were found involved in electricity theft during the inspection,” an official said.

Those identified include Rahul (2kW), Satpal (2kW), Ganga Sharan (4.61kW), Vipin (4.46kW), Satish (4.67kW), Prempal (2kW), Dinesh (2kW), Yashpal (2kW), Kanhaiya (3.19kW), Sheelu (1.53kW), Rishipal (5.99kW), and Sameer (2.15kW).

In a second operation, a team led by PVVNL assistant engineer (raid) Ajit Kumar, carried out checks in Shri Ji Villa, Vayu Enclave, and Sahara City within the Dadri police station limits. “Nine more cases of unauthorised electricity use were detected in this phase,” the official added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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