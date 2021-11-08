21K engineering aspirants registered for admissions so far: Maharashtra CET cell

Around 21,280 students have already registered for admissions to first-year engineering courses, the Maharashtra common entrance test (MH-CET) cell has revealed. On Monday, the state admissions authority for admissions to undergraduate professional courses released the information brochure for courses, including Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm), Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), Bachelor of Hotel Management (B HMCT) and Bachelor of Planning for the 2021-22 academic year.

“We started registrations for first-year engineering students on November 2, followed by registrations to B Arch as well as nine agricultural courses. The information brochure will explain every detail of the admissions process to interested candidates,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

The information brochure helps with information on total intake capacity for various courses, requirements for eligibility certificates if any, admissions process, reservation quotas, common admission process (CAP) allotment stages, as well as other miscellaneous provisions.

“Results for MH-CET were announced on October 27 and we started the student registration process for UG engineering course in less than a week. Students can finish the registration process by November 18 and the first merit list will be announced on November 22,” added the official.

While engineering aspirants are busy with the admissions process, UG medical, dental and para medical course aspirants will have to wait longer. Not only has the information brochure not been released, registrations too are yet to be kicked off.

“While results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) were announced last week, we are still waiting for state-wise results to be provided to us. Once we receive that list, we’ll start the student registration process and release the admissions schedule as well,” said the CET official.