Noida: A 21-year-old student, visiting a water park in a mall in Noida’s Sector 38A, died with his autopsy report stating that the man had developed “heart enlargement”, said officials on Wednesday.

The ADCP said, “No complaint has been received yet. However, if the family alleges anything, it will be investigated.” (Representational image)

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Police identified the deceased as a student of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Meerut University who resided at a high-rise in Greater Noida, Techzone 4 with his family members.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the 21-year-old student along with his family members, had come to a water park in Sector 38A. While swimming with family members, he felt uneasy,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

“When his family members spotted that his condition was deteriorating, they pulled him out, following which he fell unconscious,” she added.

Initially, the mall staff attempted to help but later they rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police officials.

“His viscera was also preserved for further investigation. The pool is barely four feet deep, so the possibilities of drowning are less,” the ADCP added.

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{{^usCountry}} However, a student’s relative alleged a lack of response from the mall’s staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a student’s relative alleged a lack of response from the mall’s staff. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I was with my brother in the wave pool. There was a wave, and he was saying that he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. So, I took him outside. He was sitting there and was completely fine. I told him to stay there and called the lifeguard,” a relative of the deceased told media, while alleging that “despite watching that my brother was lying unconscious, the lifeguard didn’t give CPR or help us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was with my brother in the wave pool. There was a wave, and he was saying that he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. So, I took him outside. He was sitting there and was completely fine. I told him to stay there and called the lifeguard,” a relative of the deceased told media, while alleging that “despite watching that my brother was lying unconscious, the lifeguard didn’t give CPR or help us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ADCP said, “No complaint has been received yet. However, if the family alleges anything, it will be investigated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ADCP said, “No complaint has been received yet. However, if the family alleges anything, it will be investigated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The last rites of the deceased were performed on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway, said police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites of the deceased were performed on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway, said police. {{/usCountry}}

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