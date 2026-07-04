MUMBAI: A 21-year-old Virar resident drowned while swimming in the Kumbharpada dam at Shirgaon in Virar East on Thursday evening. Firefighters recovered his body on Friday morning after an overnight search operation that was hampered by heavy rain and poor visibility.

21-year-old drowns in Kumbharpada dam in Virar

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The deceased, identified as Abhishek Rajbhar, had gone to the dam with friends when he reportedly entered deeper waters, misjudged the depth and drowned, officials said.

The Virar Fire Brigade launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the incident. However, heavy rainfall, darkness and poor underwater visibility forced the team to suspend the search late on Thursday. The operation resumed on Friday morning, when Rajbhar’s body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered by Virar police, who are probing the exact sequence of events.

Fire officials cautioned people against entering water bodies during the monsoon, saying fluctuating water levels and strong currents make rivers, dams, lakes, waterfalls, check dams and abandoned quarries particularly dangerous.

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{{^usCountry}} Michael Lopicz, an officer with the Virar Fire Brigade said that tourists often venture deep which is unsafe and dangerous leading to such tragic accidents. The Virar police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and are investigating to ascertain the exact sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael Lopicz, an officer with the Virar Fire Brigade said that tourists often venture deep which is unsafe and dangerous leading to such tragic accidents. The Virar police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and are investigating to ascertain the exact sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}