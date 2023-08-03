Ghaziabad: Woman booked for thrashing elderly man at Crossings Republik high-rise

A 22-year-old woman was booked after she allegedly attacked and beat up a 75-year-old man with a stick at Panchsheel Wellington high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik Township in full public view late Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday, adding that they have also registered a case on a complaint given by the senior citizen.

The police said the incident took place around 10.15pm on Tuesday and several residents of the high-rise have captured videos of the alleged attack. The police identified the victim man was identified as Roop Narayan Mehra while the suspect woman was identified by her single name as Simran, a resident of the same high-rise.

“The woman beat up the elderly man and he suffered injuries. The video of the incident was made by residents. We will take strict action and have booked the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) and a non-cognisable report has been filed. The man was taken for medical examination,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

“We will soon file a charge-sheet in the case. The videos have come to our knowledge,” the DCP added.

The DCP added on Thursday morning that the woman was formally arrested under 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (safeguard against cognizable offences) and will be produced before the ACP court.

Mehra on Wednesday said he gave a police complaint and said the woman suffered from “behavioural issues” which have caused trouble for other residents as well in the past.

“On Tuesday night, I was walking inside the society and saw the suspect woman and her mother. They had one dog which was on a leash while there was another dog which was walking behind them. I asked the woman whether the dog without the leash was hers. She got irked by my query and started shouting at me and even verbally abused me,” Mehra said.

He said the altercation soon turned violent.

“She went towards the guard and picked up their lathi and started beating me up. I was shocked to see this and tried to save myself. But by then she had landed several blows on my body and I kept fending the attack. Many residents were watching and even the guards, who did not intervene to stop the assault. Finally, I approached the police and gave my complaint. I suffered several injuries,” he said.

The police said that apart from the complaint, they have also come across a couple of videos of the incident. Mehra said one of the videos shows the woman abusing the man while others trying try to pacify him.

Another video showed her landing several blows on the man with a stick, police said.

Umesh Chandra Naithani, the station house officer of Crossings Republik police station, said they fined (challaned) the woman and she was taken to the ACP court for further action.

“She is also bound for a period of six months and if she creates any more problems, we will act against her. The guards told us that they could not do much as it was a matter related to a woman and they could have landed in trouble if she had levelled allegations od assault against them,” the SHO said.

Sandeep Nigam, the RWA president of the society said that the suspect woman was involved in multiple instances of misbehaviour with other residents in past.

“After the incident with the senior citizen, we all went along with him to the police station and a complaint was registered by the police. The woman has habit of misbehaving with other residents and there are many instances which have happened. As regards the society guards, we have raised the issue with the developer and called for a meeting,” Nigam said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade....view detail