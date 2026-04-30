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24 personnel skip census training in Greater Noida

A training program for Census 2027 in Greater Noida faced absenteeism, prompting warnings of disciplinary action for 24 personnel who missed sessions.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:28 pm IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA:A training programme for Census 2027 personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar has flagged absenteeism, with officials warning of disciplinary action after 24 personnel missed a mandatory session earlier this week.

Around 3,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, are being trained in batches under the coordination of Greater Noida authority.

The training is being conducted at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management in Knowledge Park-IV to prepare enumerators and supervisors for the first phase of the census exercise, including house listing and housing database preparation, officials said.

It was a three-day training which started on Tuesday. Around 3,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, are being trained in batches under the coordination of Greater Noida authority.

Officials said during one of the initial sessions, 24 out of 225 personnel were absent. Following this, the authorities have stepped up monitoring of attendance.

Additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Sumit Yadav, who inspected the training camp along with senior officials, said action would be taken against those absent. “Training is compulsory for all personnel deployed in the census exercise. Show-cause notices will be issued to those who were absent and departmental action will be followed based on their response,” Yadav said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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