25 medical camps organised for workers in Gautam Budh Nagar, 201 more planned on May 1

GREATER NOIDA:Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Friday organised medical camps for workers at 25 locations across the district.

The district magistrate also said paediatric services were available for children.

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Officials said 201 camps will be set up and free health screening and treatment will be provided at all government hospitals and 22 private hospitals under a larger district-wide health campaign on May 1.

District magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam visited a camp at Ambedkar Bhawan in Surajpur on Friday to review the facilities provided and interact with workers.

According to the district administration, the camps were jointly organised by the health department, private hospitals and voluntary organisations as part of a welfare initiative to improve access to healthcare for labourers and their families.

Addressing workers at the Surajpur camp, the DM said similar camps will be organised in the coming days and urged labourers to utilise the free facilities. She said private hospitals and NGOs had partnered with the administration to provide modern medical services closer to workers’ settlements.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said women workers were offered mammography and breast screening facilities, while dental units were equipped for cavity treatment and other procedures. X-ray services were also made available. Eye check-ups, free cataract surgeries and free spectacles were also provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said women workers were offered mammography and breast screening facilities, while dental units were equipped for cavity treatment and other procedures. X-ray services were also made available. Eye check-ups, free cataract surgeries and free spectacles were also provided. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate also said paediatric services were available for children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate also said paediatric services were available for children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Multiple agencies participated in the Surajpur camp. The health department conducted general health examinations and distributed medicines. Development Consortium NGO carried out screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, HIV and cancer, while Manas Hospital Foundation facilitated 25 Ayushman cards,” said Dr Narendra Kumar, chief medical officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Multiple agencies participated in the Surajpur camp. The health department conducted general health examinations and distributed medicines. Development Consortium NGO carried out screening for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, HIV and cancer, while Manas Hospital Foundation facilitated 25 Ayushman cards,” said Dr Narendra Kumar, chief medical officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharda Hospital conducted dental and gynaecological check-ups, while I Care screened beneficiaries and distributed free spectacles. Local NGOs operated a mobile medical unit for TB and HIV tests and also conducted health and TB screening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharda Hospital conducted dental and gynaecological check-ups, while I Care screened beneficiaries and distributed free spectacles. Local NGOs operated a mobile medical unit for TB and HIV tests and also conducted health and TB screening. {{/usCountry}}

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The camps were held in labour-dominated areas, including Surajpur, Barola, Sector 16 jhuggis, Sarfabad, Sector 15 Naya Bans, Sector 8 jhuggis, Chotpur, Malkpur, Asgarpur, Chhapraula, Habibpur, Nagla Ilahabas, Nayagaon, Salarpur, Vedapur, Chhalera, Gejha, Sector 9 slums, Mangrauli, Roza Jalalpur, Kulesra, Kakrala and Bhangel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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