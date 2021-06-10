Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / 25 solar spinning wheels installed at police lines
noida news

25 solar spinning wheels installed at police lines

Noida: In a move aimed at providing employment to women members of police personnel’s families, as many as 25 solar spinning wheels have been installed at the Surajpur police lines
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: In a move aimed at providing employment to women members of police personnel’s families, as many as 25 solar spinning wheels have been installed at the Surajpur police lines.

“It has been done for the upliftment of women belonging to police personnel’s families. With the training, they can become self-sufficient. In the first phase, 30 women will be provided with requisite training to help them develop the necessary skills,” said a police spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the women will be able to earn 300-400 per day as part of the scheme which will be expanded in the future, and the khaki material for police uniforms will be manufactured at the site.

“It will be a one week training after which the women can start working. The agencies involved in the scheme that provide the raw material will also purchase the finished products and help these women earn money,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, police lines, GB Nagar.

The officials said that the initiative has been taken under the ‘solar charkha mission’ which was launched in 2018 by the central government with the purpose of employment for women and the youth, specially in rural belts. The idea involves new environment friendly techniques aimed at promoting khadi material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP