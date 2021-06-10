25 solar spinning wheels installed at police lines

Noida: In a move aimed at providing employment to women members of police personnel’s families, as many as 25 solar spinning wheels have been installed at the Surajpur police lines.

“It has been done for the upliftment of women belonging to police personnel’s families. With the training, they can become self-sufficient. In the first phase, 30 women will be provided with requisite training to help them develop the necessary skills,” said a police spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the women will be able to earn ₹300-400 per day as part of the scheme which will be expanded in the future, and the khaki material for police uniforms will be manufactured at the site.

“It will be a one week training after which the women can start working. The agencies involved in the scheme that provide the raw material will also purchase the finished products and help these women earn money,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, police lines, GB Nagar.

The officials said that the initiative has been taken under the ‘solar charkha mission’ which was launched in 2018 by the central government with the purpose of employment for women and the youth, specially in rural belts. The idea involves new environment friendly techniques aimed at promoting khadi material.