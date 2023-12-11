25-year-old woman killed after auto-rickshaw she was in crashes with car in Noida

A 25-year-old woman was killed early on Sunday after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a car near the Sector 62 roundabout, police said on Monday, adding that the car involved in the crash has been impounded but the driver managed to flee the spot.

The deceased was identified as Suman, who hailed from Hardoi and resided in Sector 44, Noida. She is survived by her husband and a three-year-old daughter, said police.

Around 3.30am on Sunday, she was travelling in the auto-rickshaw from her home to her workplace when a Skoda, bearing a Delhi registration number, hit the three-wheeler from the side.

“The car crashed into the side of the rickshaw where the deceased was seated. had the collision happened towards the front or the rear, she may have survived,” said Awadhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of Sector 63 police station.

Apart from Suman, a minor girl who was in the rickshaw was also injured, Singh said.

Police said a postmortem examination of the body was conducted and the body was later handed over to the deceased’s family.

“An official complaint from the family members is awaited, after which we will file an FIR in the case,” said Singh.