3 arrested after road rage video goes viral in Noida

Noida: Three men were arrested on Wednesday after a road rage video showing a man being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Noida Sector 168, went viral on social media, police said, adding that a case against seven people was registered at Expressway police station. A police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity, told HT, “On Monday night, when Kumar was going out for some work on his motorcycle, a car driver honked at him from behind. While overtaking the vehicle, an argument broke out between Kumar and the suspects in the car.” (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Manoj Kumar, 33, a resident of Sector 167, who works as a milk supplier.

“Three arrested suspects have been identified as Rajiv Lohiya and Kunal, both residents of Mohiyapur in Knowledge Park, and Sahil Kumar, a resident of Sector 168. All suspects are in their 30s,” said Amit Khari, station house officer (SHO), Expressway.

A police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity, told HT, “On Monday night, when Kumar was going out for some work on his motorcycle, a car driver honked at him from behind. While overtaking the vehicle, an argument broke out between Kumar and the suspects in the car,”

“The argument escalated and the suspect called his accomplices from a nearby area and assaulted Kumar in full public view,” the officer added.

“We received information on the emergency helpline number 112, but by the time we reached the spot, the suspects had fled. Kumar did not initiate any legal action,” said the officer cited above.

Police said during the fight, a local resident filmed the incident, which went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the video, a case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against seven people at Expressway police station on Wednesday, and three of them were apprehended from Chaprauli cut in Expressway area in Noida.

HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

The SHO said that efforts were underway to nab the other suspects who were seen assaulting Kumar in the video and further investigation was underway.