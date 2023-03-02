Three police officers were served notices on Thursday to show cause after family members of the 25-year-old realtor, who was found dead on Wednesday, alleged delay in registering a complaint. The notice was sent by Greater Noida deputy commissioner of police Saad Miya Khan seeking an explanation for the delay, after the family of the victim, Sachin, alleged laxity.

3 cops served showcause notice for ‘delay in registering case’

Officials said that a case has been registered against two identified suspects and two unidentified ones. They have been called in for questioning, police said, adding that no arrest has been made, police said. “Based on allegations from relatives, showcause notices have been sent to the officials concerned. We are also questioning people based on circumstantial evidence that we have received so far,” said DCP Khan.

Sachin was found dead by the police on Wednesday morning around 3am along with a damaged car in Sector 151 near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It was presumed to be an accident and the postmortem report also suggested the same.

However, Sachin’s family alleged it was a murder and named two suspects. They said Sachin had left home with the two to attend a party on Tuesday night, police said. The family also blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Wednesday evening, demanding police arrest the suspects. They also placed the victim’s body on the road and protested for nearly two hours, leading to traffic snarls near Pari Chowk.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashok Kumar said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged at Knowledge Park police station and a probe has been initiated. The identified suspects are Sheru Bhati and Amit, who live in the same village. The two unidentified suspects were also allegedly at the same party along with the victim. The case has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.