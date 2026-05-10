...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 directors of Noida tourism firm held for duping customers

Three directors of a Noida travel company were arrested for cheating customers with fake tour packages and forged tourism ministry documents.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Maria Khan
Advertisement

NOIDA: Three directors of a private travel company operating from Noida were arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating customers through fraudulent tour packages and using fake Union tourism ministry documents to gain credibility, police said on Saturday.

Police said further investigation remains underway (Photo for representation)

The accused were identified as a 32-year-old resident of Saurabh Vihar in Delhi, a 35-year-old resident of Sector 48, Noida, and a 38-year-old resident of Ballia.

According to police, the accused were operating the company, Rangers Club, in Sector 32, and allegedly duped several customers by taking money for booking tour packages while failing to provide the promised facilities and services.

“The accused allegedly prepared forged documents carrying the name of the ministry of tourism to convince customers that their company was officially recognised. During a raid, three fake tourism ministry identity cards, 180 fake visiting cards, 14 forged seals and 15 forged MoUs were recovered,” additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Manisha Singh said.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they lured customers with attractive travel package offers and collected money without delivering the promised services, police said. The accused also allegedly told investigators that they had cheated multiple people and earned crores of rupees through the operation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / 3 directors of Noida tourism firm held for duping customers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.