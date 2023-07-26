3 guards beat up food delivery agent over entry into Greater Noida high-rise

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested three security guards of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Monday for allegedly assaulting a delivery agent following a dispute over his entry into Panchsheel Greens society on Monday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The local police have also begun a formal procedure to cancel the licence of the security firm in charge of the society’s security, said officers.

According to the police, they received a call from a resident of the society about the incident at 9pm on Monday, and a team from the Bisrakh police station rushed to the scene.

The team discovered that security guards had severely beaten a delivery agent for a food delivery company. He was rushed to the hospital and given medical attention. During the investigation, it was discovered that the delivery agent was attempting to enter the society to fulfil an order.

The security guards denied him entry because they had made a rule that delivery agents would not be allowed inside the society premises after 9pm. “The security guards asked the delivery agent to leave the order at the security guard room, whereas the resident who had placed the order was asking him to deliver at the doorstep. A heated argument erupted between the guards and the delivery agent, which turned violent. The guards allegedly assaulted him and fled the scene,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of the Bisrakh police station.

He added that when the police teams arrived on the scene, several residents of the society, who had also reached there, defended the security guards. “At least 12 residents of the society created a nuisance when the police team reached the spot. Taking preventive action against them, we have booked the 12 residents under Section 151 of the CrPC,” added the SHO.

According to the SHO, a first information report was registered against the three guards based on a complaint from the delivery executive, and they were arrested near the Ek Murti roundabout on Monday night.

“The suspects were arrested under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). They were imprisoned under Section 151 (preventive action) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. They have been identified as Shiva Kumar, 25, Shiv Pratap alias Sachin, 27, and Ramkhilavan, 42, all residents of Greater Noida West,” said Rajpoot.

He added that the police are canceling the security agency’s licence.

