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3 held women sent into police remand over Noida violence

Noida police secured custody of three women linked to a violent workers' protest on April 13, arresting seven total and identifying more suspects.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:08 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: Police on Wednesday secured the custody remand of three women, arrested for their alleged involvement in instigating the Noida workers’ protest along with other suspects that turned violent on April 13.

For three days, from April 10 to 12, the protest remained on a low scale. But on April 13, it suddenly turned violent, during which over 100 factories were vandalised and vehicles were torched across the district. (HT Archive)

The women were apprehended two days before the protests turned violent, said officials.

“On Wednesday, we got the police custody remand of three women for their involvement in instigating the Noida workers’ protest,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar (Addl.CP) (Law and Order).

“Apart from this, we will also apply for police remand of other suspects arrested so far. We have also started identifying those who vandalised public property on April 13. Faces of more than 24 people (Check) are being recognised through CCTV cameras, and efforts are underway to trace them,” said Mishra.

Police said they have arrested seven people -- four men and three women – till Wednesday afternoon for their alleged involvement in instigating the workers’ protest “systematically”, and efforts are underway to nab more. Apart from these, 62 people were arrested for vandalism across the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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