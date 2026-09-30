3 Sports City plans uploaded, relief in sight for 20k buyers

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has uploaded the revised layouts of the Sports City projects on its website and invited public suggestions and objections within 15 days to approve the final layout.

Once the revised layouts are approved after objections or suggestions are resolved, the authority will start approving occupancy certificates (OCs) of ready housing projects. (HT Archive)

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Once the revised layouts are approved after objections or suggestions are resolved, the authority will start approving occupancy certificates (OCs) of ready housing projects and also issue Registry permissions, thereby, benefiting the homebuyers, officials said.

The authority’s board in April had said that it would approve revised layouts for the Sports City projects in compliance with a Supreme Court order issued in November 2025, offering a fresh hope to nearly 20,000 homebuyers, officials said.

“We are taking required measures as per the law so that we can issue permissions for registry of flats, OC and building maps for new projects. The move aims to allow homebuyers to get registry done,” said Krishna Karunesh chief executive officer of the Noida authority in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} In January 2021, the authority’s board had frozen all map-related approvals, revisions, revalidation and OCs in the Sports City due to violations, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January 2021, the authority’s board had frozen all map-related approvals, revisions, revalidation and OCs in the Sports City due to violations, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Three developers have now submitted revised layout plans for the long-stalled Sports City projects in Sectors 78-79, 150, and 152, officials said.

The Logix Infra Developers has submitted the revised layout for Sector 150, 3C Green Construction for Sectors 78-79, and the ATS Homes for Sector 152, they added.

“Approval of the revised layout for these projects is key to resolving the issues related with new building maps, registry in favour of the homebuyers and OCs to those towers which are complete. The registry permission will benefit around 20,000 to 30,000 homebuyers. This will help the state government to get revenue out of the process,” said Dinesh Gupta, a developer and president, western UP chapter of the confederation of real estate developers association of India (Credai).

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Logix has 986,604 sqm of land and has proposed to reserve 70% of the area for sports facilities, 28% for group housing and the remaining 2% for commercial development said officials.

The sports facilities will include tennis courts, an indoor multi-purpose sports hall with facilities for gymnastics, table tennis, squash, basketball, volleyball and rock climbing, besides a swimming centre, cricket academy, golf course and medicine centre, officials said.

3C Green Developers has 6,63,001 sqm of land and has proposed a similar land-use pattern, with 70% for sports facilities, 28% for group housing and 2% for commercial activities, officials said.

ATS Homes has 5,06,401 sqm of land and has reserved 70% for sports facilities, 26% for residential development and 4% for commercial activities, officials said.

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HT attempted to get a response from the three developers but two refused to comment. However, ATS Group promoter Geetambar Anand said, “We submitted the revised layout after the Noida authority asked us. We hope it will be approved soon.”

On February 25, 2025, the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of Sports City projects after examining the original scheme, CAG findings, subdivision of plots and alleged violations. The CBI subsequently registered cases against developers and Noida authority officials, the officials said.

Several developers challenged the HC order before the Supreme Court (SC) and on November 24, 2025, the SC ordered the lifting of the ban imposed by the Noida authority within 30-45 days, they said.