3 trans-Hindon areas account for nearly 40% dengue cases in Gzb

Ghaziabad: The district health department data indicate that Sahibabad, Indirapuram and Maharajpur in the trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad city have emerged as major hotspots for dengue this season. The three areas account for about 124 dengue cases out of a total of 319 cases registered with the district health department and their share is about 38.87%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The figures also indicate that Vijay Nagar has also reported 46 cases this season.

The data was compiled by the district health department from August 1 till October 14. Health department officials said that at least six teams have been deployed to check instances of dengue.

“These teams are also coordinating with hospitals so that each and every case is reported to the district health department. The areas having a high number of cases are densely populated. However, it is likely that the cases may subside within a month,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, Ghaziabad.

Health department officials said that in order to check dengue cases, they have already identified 61 different sensitive areas, which include localities such as Vasundhara, Sectors 1,4 and 5 in Vaishali, Nyay Khand, Shakti Khand and Niti Khand in Indirapuram, Govindpuram, Vijay Nagar, Pratap Vihar and Crossings Republik, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With a micro plan and effective monitoring in about 60 different localities, we have been able to keep the spread of dengue on a lower side this year,” Dr Gupta added.

According to official figures, the majority of cases in 2021 were reported from Indirapuram (69), Manoli in Muradnagar (68), Crossings Republik/Bheem Nagar (45), Govindpuram (62), Raj Nagar Extension (31), Karhera (20), Atroli in Bhojpur (28) and Vijay Nagar/Pratap Vihar (30), among others.

The official records of the health department indicate that dengue cases reported in 2021 were the highest since 2013. As many as 1,238 dengue cases were reported last year along with one death.

In 2013, Ghaziabad district reported 1,623 dengue cases and four deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health experts said that most of the dengue cases this season have emerged in areas where waterlogging during the recent rainy season has been on the higher side.

“There has been a long spell of rain this monsoon season and it resulted in heavy waterlogging. It resulted in more instances of stagnant water and breeding of mosquitoes. It is likely that like previous years, dengue cases will decrease drastically after the festival season as the winter season sets in,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ghaziabad chapter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON