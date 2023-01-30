30 years on, held-up FNG e-way work to resume

More than three decades and several funding and land-related disputes later, the work on the 43km-long expressway which will connect Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad — and decongest roads in the national capital — is set to be revived jointly by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments, officials said on Sunday.

The Noida authority, along with other agencies concerned, is set to undertake construction of the much-awaited project and open it to provide smooth connectivity to commuters travelling among different national capital region (NCR) cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday, during a virtual meeting with Noida authority officials, issued directions to revive the project.

The Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway was conceived at a cost of ₹1,000 crore way back in 1989 with an aim to decongest Delhi roads of vehicular pressure, as it would help commuters reach Faridabad and Ghaziabad without entering the Capital. The project, however, was stalled amid dispute between UP and Haryana governments over the funding pattern of a 600metre-long bridge, which was a part of the project, to be built across Yamuna river. The bridge was supposed to be built near Noida’s Mangroli village.

“But now both the states have agreed to share 50% of the bridge cost. The Public Works Department (PWD) will build this bridge, with Noida and Faridabad sharing the cost. The remaining stretches on it will be built by the respective city agencies,” said Prabhas Kumar, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority has been directed to complete the short stretches in the city by year-end, officials said.

PWD will ready a detailed project report (DPR) and then start work on bridge, said officials.

The Noida authority in 2013-14 completed 70% of the work on the 17km-long FNG expressway stretch falling in the city. However, the remaining work remained disrupted for many years for various reasons, including land disputes.

Later In 2015, the entire project was taken over by the National Highways Authority of India and its length extended to 75km but the work on it was never started owing to land dispute with the Haryana government.

“We will build an elevated road above Chhijarsi village, where FNG is passing through, and an underpass below the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, besides completing some remaining small spots,” said Kumar.

The FNG expressway was part of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

In Noida, it majorly covers 13 sectors — 117, 118, 121, 119, 142, 159, 141, 160, 162, 163, 164, 156 and 158.

“Currently, motorists use only the three kilometre-long stretch which connects Chhijarsi (at NH-24 near Ghaziabad) with a road connecting Noida-Greater Noida West (Noida Extension). A nearly 9km-long FNG stretch (Chhijarsi-Sorkha, Sector 117), however, is ready till Sector 117 which houses under-construction apartment complexes. But since the FNG expressway is closed at Sector 117, motorists are unable to use it. The work at Sector 117 point is halted due to land disputes. A stretch of the expressway is also ready in parts till Dadri road and then till Noida Expressway. But, since it is partially incomplete, motorists are unable to use it to travel within Noida,” said a Noida authority official.

Residents, who have recently moved into apartment complexes in sectors 119 and 120 demand that the FNG expressway be built at the earliest.

“As the FNG is incomplete, we experience traffic congestion daily while commuting. We fail to understand why the Noida authority cannot even complete small stretches on this e-way on which several group housing societies are located,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 119.

“We will follow whatever terms have been agreed upon with the UP government over the FNG expressway project,” said a Haryana government official, requesting anonymity.

Atul Kumar Gupta, president of Noida chapter of the UP architects’ association, said, “The Noida authority must complete the work on this project without delay because thousands of residents are living along this road and facing huge issues. It will boost growth and address traffic congestion issues if it becomes functional.”

