30-year-old man dies by suicide in Noida

A 30-year-old man was found dead after he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his rented house in Noida’s Wazidpur on Friday, police said, adding that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

According to Sarita Chaudhary, the station house officer of Expressway police station, “The deceased’s family resides in Odisha, while he was staying in Wazidpur.”

Police also said that the deceased had made a phone call to his family in Odisha just before the incident.

“The spot has been sealed, and his mobile phone, which was found at the scene, is currently being examined. An investigation is ongoing, and we are trying to gather personal information about the deceased,” the SHO further added.

