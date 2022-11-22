32-year-old man shot dead in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar after brawl at birthday party

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a group of unidentified men, allegedly led by his 36-year-old woman neighbour, in Indirapuri locality late Sunday night, police said, adding that the murder was the result of an altercation that started at a birthday party hosted by another neighbour.

The victim was identified as Deepak Pasi, who ran a fast-food restaurant. His family gave a police complaint based on which a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Modinagar police station against Pasi’s neighbour Monika (single name) and her unidentified accomplices.

“One of Pasi’s neighbours, Deepu, celebrated his birthday on Sunday and he along with his friends hosted a party near Monika’s house. At the party, my brother sought Monika’s mobile number as he wanted to speak to her. An accomplice of Monika’s got into an altercation with my brother over this. Someone in locality -- we suspect that it was Monika herself -- called the police. They took away Deepu, who was later let go,” said Raju Pasi, victim’s cousin.

“Pasi was about to go to Monika’s house to urge her to intervene with the police to let Deepu go. Just as my brother was going to her house, her accomplices pelted stones at my brother and his friends and one of them sustained a head injury that required several stitches. Thereafter, Monika and her accomplice came out and fired several rounds at my brother and his friends. My brother tried to flee but he slipped and fell. The suspects shot him in the head several times and killed him,” said Raju.

The police said the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to his head, which resulted in his death .

“The murder was the result of a minor altercation. The partying men were also having drinks and got into an argument over some minor issue. Further, the suspect woman and her accomplices were alleged to have opened several rounds of fire and two bullets hit the victim man. We have registered an FIR and taken the woman into custody. Roles of the other suspects are being investigated,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The body of the victim has been sent for an autopsy, police said.