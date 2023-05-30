Ration shops in Ghaziabad allowed sales of 35 household items like grocery shops

The ration shop operators in Ghaziabad will now be able to sell an additional 35 items commonly used by households on a day-to-day basis, officials said.

Officials said that this decision was made to increase the income of the operators and ensure that residents have access to reliable items in close proximity to their households.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification on May 24 that 35 new items will be added in the selling item list of the ration shops in the state.

Officials from the district supplies department have said that Ghaziabad currently has 551 such shops, and with the issuance of this notification, they can begin selling grocery shops items like milk and milk-based products, bread, biscuits, namkeen, ghee, packed dry fruits, spices, garments for children, cream, handwash, shaving kits and baby care products, among others. The ration shops at present sell nine notified items like rice, wheat, kerosene, edible oils etc.

Seema Chaudhary, the district supplies officer (DSO), said, “With the issuance of the notification for these 35 additional items, ration shop operators can now sell them from their shops, provided they adhere to the norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Furthermore, these shops must be located on roads with sufficient parking space for customer vehicles.”

“Operators can now stock these items at their shops and sell them at the maximum retail price, without exceeding it. They have been instructed to sell good quality items that meet the prescribed standards. They can stock items from various manufacturers as required. Overall, these shops will expand their operations beyond the previously specified nine items,” added the DSO.

While operators can open shops according to their convenience, they must adhere to the opening/closing timings and holidays already established by the local administration, officials associated with the matter said.

