35-year-old woman arrested for pushing 14-year-old off third floor in Ghaziabad

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly pushed from the third-floor balcony of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Sain Vihar locality by her 35-year-old neighbour late Wednesday evening, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the girl has suffered severe injuries.

The injured girl was identified as Santresh Kumar, a student of Class 7, and the suspect, who has been arrested, was identified as Renu Devi.

The complaint in this case was registered by the girl’s brother, Rohit Kumar.

“At 6.30pm on Wednesday, my sister and our seven-year-old niece went to water plants on the terrace. We are tenants on the ground floor, and Renu Devi is a tenant on the third floor. Renu Devi had placed several kitchen utensils on the balcony to dry, and my niece unknowingly walked over the utensils, which enraged the woman. My sister tried to reassure her that she would clean the utensils, but the woman began hurling abuses at the two children and picked up a stick to hit them,” Kumar said.

“The woman pushed my sister off the third-floor balcony, and she landed on the tiled road outside the house. We took her to the district hospital for treatment. She has a fractured leg as well as several broken teeth and jaw. She also suffered injuries to her hands and waist,” Kumar added.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) at Crossings Republik police station and arrested Renu Devi.

“During the altercation, the suspect, Renu Devi, became enraged and pushed the girl from the third floor. She is being treated at the MMG district hospital for multiple injuries, including a leg fracture,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police of Crossings Republik circle.

