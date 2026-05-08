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35-yr old man killed, another hurt after truck hits their motorcycle

The truck driver was arrested from the spot,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Phase 3, adding that a case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence of the BNS was registered

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida: A 35-year-old man pillion-riding a motorcycle was killed and his colleague sustained injuries after a truck rear-ended their vehicle in Noida’s Sector 67 on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday, adding that the truck driver has been arrested.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old man and his colleague as a man in his early 30s as residents of Sector 63 who work at a private company in Sector 67. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old man and his colleague as a man in his early 30s as residents of Sector 63 who work at a private company in Sector 67.

“On Wednesday, around 8.30 pm, both of them left the office for the day on a motorcycle but a truck hit them from behind near their office in C-block, Sector 67,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity adding that the pillion rider died on the spot while his colleague is hospitalised.

Upon being informed on emergency helpline number 112 by some passerby , a team from Phase 3 police visited the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the truck driver was arrested following the incident from the spot,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 3, adding that a case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 3 police station, and further investigation is underway.

 
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