4 booked for carjacking on Yamuna Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police have booked four persons for allegedly robbing a 30-year-old man of his car on the Yamuna Expressway at 10pm on Monday.

The victim -- Chandrashekhar Yadav -- is a native of Bihar and works as a contractual driver in New Delhi, and the suspects are yet to be identified, said police.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that Yadav was travelling from Delhi to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in a Hyundai Creta car on Monday night. “Yadav was carrying some official documents and bills. When he reached the Dankaur area, four persons in another car overtook him and stopped him at gunpoint. Two of the suspects snatched Yadav’s cellphone, threw him out of his car and escaped with the vehicle.

Police are scanning CCTV footage near the expressway to trace and nab the suspects. A case has been registered against the four men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery) at the Dankaur police station on Tuesday.

