4 die by suicide in separate incidents in Noida, Gr Noida

Noida: Four people allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The four deaths included a 46-year-old woman who died after allegedly jumping from 18th floor of a high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 100 on Tuesday morning. (Representational image)

A 46-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from 18th floor of a high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 100 on Tuesday morning, said police. Though no suicide note was recovered from the spot but a preliminary investigation found that the victim was suffering from depression.

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Police said the deceased, a resident of the Sector 100 high-rise was a homemaker. She earlier worked as a Yoga trainer. Her husband works as an advisor at a stock market firm. The couple has a 16-year-old daughter.

“Around 9.20 am, when the woman’s husband was out for some work on the society premises, she jumped to her death from her apartment,” said an officer, part of the investigation.

“At the time of the incident, her daughter was inside the flat. As family came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and alerted police on emergency helpline number 112,” the officer said, adding that a visiting team from Sector 39 police station later sent the body for autopsy.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigation revealed she had been under depression for the past some time, and was consulting a doctor to recover, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation revealed she had been under depression for the past some time, and was consulting a doctor to recover, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The actual reason would be ascertained after recording statements of bereaved family. No case has been registered, and further probe is on, said police.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a high-rise in Noida’ Sector 78 on Monday morning.

After the matter was reported by locals at the Sector 113 police station, the police said the deceased was a bachelor and lived with his sister at the sixth floor of the building. “Around 9 am, he visited an 18th floor located vacant flat and jumped to his death from balcony,” said a police officer, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the actual reason behind the step is unclear yet.

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An autopsy was conducted and further probe is underway, said police.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old man died by suicide allegedly by jumping off from the second floor terrace of his house in Noida, Phase 2 on Monday afternoon. Police said the boy was under psychiatric treatment.

In Greater Noida, a 25-year-old man died allegedly after consuming poisonous substance at his home in Dadri. He was unemployed and was found dead on Monday afternoon by family, said police, adding that an investigation is underway to find out the reasons behind the step