40-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run near Botanical Garden

A 40-year-old woman was killed and her 14-year-old son injured after they were hit by car while crossing the road near Botanical Garden Metro station in Sector 38A, Noida on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased woman, Reena Devi, who was a resident of Gautampuri in Delhi, was going to Aligarh to attend her cousin’s wedding with her son Rishu.

Police received information about the incident at noon, said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

“We received information about a car hitting a pedestrian at Setor 38A around noon after which a team rushed to the spot. The woman and her son were admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, where Reena died during treatment while her son was discharged after receiving first aid,” said Verma.

Chandra Raj, Reena’s father-in-law, said she worked as a domestic help in Gautampuri colony and has another son who is 16 years old. “Reena took a bus from Delhi to Noida, where she had to get on another bus that would take her to Aligarh. While crossing the road, she was hit by a car. Another woman who was standing near her, pulled her son, Rishu, to safety, but he sustained minor injuries. The car sped away and did not even stop to look back,” said Raj.

“My son, Reena’s husband, passed away in 2017 and now both my grandchildren have become orphans. Her elder son did not go for the wedding as he is preparing for his 12th board exams. After my daughter-in-law’s cremation, we will submit a written complaint at the police station to nab the suspect,” he added.

A police team was deployed to identify the car and suspect. “The car was identified as a Swift Dzire model with a Gautam Budh Nagar registration plate for commercial use, which means it was a taxi. We are trying to catch the driver,” added Verma.

He said an FIR has not been registered as the police are awaiting for a written complaint from the family. “However, we investigating the case and the suspect will be caught soon,” said Verma.

