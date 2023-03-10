45 CCTVs installed on Hindon elevated road

After frequent traffic rule violations were reported from the Hindon elevated road, the Ghaziabad police has installed 45 high resolution CCTV cameras on the 10.3km stretch, connecting Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate border near east Delhi.

Police said CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the road and these will now be connected to a control room from where the feed will be monitored.

Police said CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the road and these will now be connected to a control room from where the feed will be monitored. The inauguration will likely happen on Monday.

“The control room location is proposed to be at Vasundhara police post. It is likely that the CCTVs and the control room will start functioning by next week. The cameras are IP-based and the real time view can also be checked by senior officers,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

“Now that cameras have been put up, revellers or those performing stunts on the elevated road will be spotted immediately and action against them will also be immediate,” he said.

In February, police put the road under round-the-clock surveillance and deployed four PCR vans to patrol both carriageways of the elevated road.

Late on Monday night, police arrested 10 people who were celebrating a birthday party on the elevated road and seized three cars. “The arrests were made by the Indirapuram police and the men are mostly from Delhi and Ghaziabad,” said the DCP.

On February 6, police arrested five men partying on the road while allegedly showing off firearms, and later resorting to celebratory firing near Indirapuram’s Swarn Jayanti Park, police said.

On January 28, a man was arrested by Kaushambi police after an alleged video of him performing stunts on his vehicle was shared on social media websites. The Sahibabad police on January 27 arrested three men for allegedly making videos with their car parked on the elevated road.

