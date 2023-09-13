47,000 buyers registered for int’l trade fair, organisers book college hostels as hotels sold out

With 47,000 B2B buyers set to arrive in Greater Noida for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) later this month, organisers have booked hostels of Gautam Buddha University and guest houses in the district to accommodate them, as all major hotels have either been sold out or have sky high tariffs, said officials involved in the preparations.

The state’s first international trade fair will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25. It is being co-hosted by the state government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and will be the first ever hybrid business-to-business and business-to-consumer expo in Uttar Pradesh.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of IEML, said 47,000 buyers have registered for the event.

“While there are over 2,000 exhibitors who will be showcasing their products at the fair, at least 47,000 buyers will be visiting the show. Of them, at least 1,600 buyers are being hosted by the organisers, for whom we have booked hostels and dormitories in Greater Noida at nominal rates,” said Kumar.

The 1,600 buyers include women entrepreneurs, small and medium entrepreneurs and around 400 foreign buyers registered under the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), said IEML officials.

“We have booked some rooms at the Gautam Buddha University and another private university in Knowledge Park-1, a private hostel in Knowledge Park-2, and two dormitories at private hostels in Knowledge Park 1, 3 and Swarn Nagri in Greater Noida, such as YMCA and Nalanda Living,” said Kumar.

“Separate hostels have been booked for women entrepreneurs who have registered at the show. All hostels, dormitories and guest houses are located within a 10 minute distance from the fair venue,” he added.

Dr Vishwas Tripathi, registrar at Gautam Buddha University (GBU) ,said 50 rooms have been allocated for the show.

“Since the UPITS is a government initiative and GBU is a government body, we are providing all support to the event and have reserved 50 rooms as requested by the organisers for the visitors to the show, for the duration of the five day event,” he said.

