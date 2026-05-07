4-yr-old girl dies after biker rams into her in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A four-year-old girl died after a biker allegedly rammed into her in Greater Noida’s Jewar Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing two men riding a bike at a relatively high speed inside the street just before it crashes into the minor child running from the opposite side. However, HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the deceased, who resided in Khativana village, was the only child of her parents.

“On Tuesday at 5.42 pm, when the minor was accompanying her parents and going somewhere close to her home, she suddenly moved in the opposite direction, and a biker coming at a high speed rammed into her,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Jewar told HT, adding that there were two people on the bike, with one pillion-riding the vehicle when the incident took place.

A CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing two men riding a bike at a relatively high speed inside the street just before it crashes into the minor child running from the opposite side. However, HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Prima facie, it appears that the minor suddenly moved in the other direction after spotting a friend. The collision took place just as she attempted to move to the side of the road upon noticing a bike coming from the opposite direction,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prima facie, it appears that the minor suddenly moved in the other direction after spotting a friend. The collision took place just as she attempted to move to the side of the road upon noticing a bike coming from the opposite direction,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, her family members and locals gathered at the spot, and someone from the crowd alerted the police. “As we received the information, we reached the spot and rushed the minor to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” said the officer cited above. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, her family members and locals gathered at the spot, and someone from the crowd alerted the police. “As we received the information, we reached the spot and rushed the minor to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” said the officer cited above. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The victim’s parents, however, refused to file a complaint against the bikers, as they believed that their daughter suddenly moved in the other direction, which caused the accident. They also refused a post-mortem examination, and conducted the last rites on Tuesday night,” said SHO Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The victim’s parents, however, refused to file a complaint against the bikers, as they believed that their daughter suddenly moved in the other direction, which caused the accident. They also refused a post-mortem examination, and conducted the last rites on Tuesday night,” said SHO Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON