...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

4-yr-old girl dies after biker rams into her in Greater Noida

A four-year-old girl died in Greater Noida after being hit by a speeding biker while playing. Her parents declined to file a complaint.

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Arun Singh
Advertisement

Greater Noida: A four-year-old girl died after a biker allegedly rammed into her in Greater Noida’s Jewar Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing two men riding a bike at a relatively high speed inside the street just before it crashes into the minor child running from the opposite side. However, HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased, who resided in Khativana village, was the only child of her parents.

“On Tuesday at 5.42 pm, when the minor was accompanying her parents and going somewhere close to her home, she suddenly moved in the opposite direction, and a biker coming at a high speed rammed into her,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Jewar told HT, adding that there were two people on the bike, with one pillion-riding the vehicle when the incident took place.

A CCTV video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing two men riding a bike at a relatively high speed inside the street just before it crashes into the minor child running from the opposite side. However, HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / 4-yr-old girl dies after biker rams into her in Greater Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.