500 electric buses to shuttle UPITS visitors in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: With the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) all set to begin this Friday in Greater Noida, 500 electric shuttle buses will be put into place to ferry visitors between parking area and the main venue, officials said on Monday.

Also, a dedicated facilitation counter at the Noida International Airport will assist international delegations and VVIPs. (HT Archive)

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Also, a dedicated facilitation counter at the Noida International Airport will assist international delegations and VVIPs, they added.

On Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements during a meeting ahead of the September 25-29 trade show at India Expo Centre & Mart. The focus of the review was on visitor movement, security, international participation and efforts to draw wider public participation.

Around 600 international buyers from 72 countries and territories are expected to attend the event, with delegations from Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus participating through dedicated pavilions, bilateral meetings and B2B sessions, said officials.

They said buyer outreach was being coordinated with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and Indian missions overseas.

During the meeting, the CM directed officials to ensure accommodation for foreign buyers and exhibitors and appoint liaison officers for participating countries. He also asked officials to facilitate meetings between international delegations, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, industries and business representatives.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, on security and traffic arrangements, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh briefed the CM on route management, parking, frisking and crowd-control measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, on security and traffic arrangements, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh briefed the CM on route management, parking, frisking and crowd-control measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Security personnel will be deployed at entry and exit points and teams will monitor footfall throughout the event, said officials.

Meanwhile, the district administration has planned youth-focused activities to increase local participation.

District magistrate Medha Roopam during the meeting said that outreach was being carried out through resident welfare associations, industrial associations, schools and colleges.

“We are engaging with RWAs, industrial associations, schools and colleges to encourage wider participation in UPITS. Youth-focused activities, including a digital reel challenge, young entrepreneur competition and quizzes, have also been planned,” she said.

The CM, meanwhile, directed officials to ensure participation from Noida and Greater Noida as well as Awadh, Bundelkhand and Braj. The cultural programme will feature 25 performances, including Kathak, Pakhawaj and sitar recitals, Bhojpuri and Alha folk music and Rai and Tharu dances.

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More than 20 knowledge sessions have also been finalised, covering global supply chains, semiconductors, e-commerce access for MSMEs and ODOP exporters, medtech, labour codes and free trade agreements.

“Knowledge sessions should be crisp and impactful, with eminent speakers, while concerned departments must take complete responsibility for their respective sessions,” said officials citing the CM.

Officials said 36,500 sqm of exhibition space had been booked. Departments have been directed to complete stall installations by September 23 and ensure cleanliness, drinking water, connectivity, CCTV surveillance and adequate signage at the venue.